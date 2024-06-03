Arsenal reportedly submit opening bid for Bundesliga hitman

Arsenal is getting closer to signing Benjamin Sesko, as they have submitted a £47 million bid. Reports, however, indicate that RB Leipzig might only release their striker if his suitors meet his £55 million release clause.
According to footballtransfers, the Gunners have reportedly submitted a bid with the intention of bringing the Bundesliga side to the negotiation table. And it looks promising that his deal will go through, given that the player previously has been reported to have agreed to join Arsenal; his swoop ultimately depends on when Leipzig and Arsenal can come to an agreement. That being said, if he ends up joining, Gooners will have to be patient with him.
Sesko will require some time to become the top striker, as indicated by his game time stats.
During the 2022–23 season, he managed to score 16 league goals but only started 23 out of 30 league games for RB Salzburg. Last season at RB Leipzig, he managed to score 14 goals despite only starting in 17 out of the 31 games he played. But it was only in the second half of this season that he truly solidified his position as a regular starter.
Sesko’s got some serious skills, no doubt about it. He’s got a great all-around game and knows how to find the back of the net. However, we should be mindful of the pressure that comes with playing at the highest level (like Arsenal in the Premier League). It will be critical to gradually ease him into the team. Fortunately, there have been suggestions about him sharing the workload with Havertz, ensuring his gradual integration into this Arsenal team.
In the end, Sesko, at 21, is just starting out in his career, so he has the opportunity to learn the Arteta way and make a big impact. However, Gooners will need to be patient with him and give him time to settle in. It’s possible that he may not immediately become a star at the Emirates Stadium.
Given his age and that he has been in and out of the team, his goal return is commendable. He has a good highlight reel and will add even more size to an already big team.
No doubt many supporters would prefer a more finished article in someone such as Vlahovic or Osimehn but going for Sesko might be the smart option, so as not to upset the team that did so well since January with Havertz as the primary focal point of the attack.
Only time will tell I suppose, but if he is being brought in to share the workload with Havertz rather than replace him then that is something I can support.
My impression is that he’s quite similar to havertz in his pressing and link play. He has quicker feet, slightly better finishing (apparently he’s a good but not exceptional finisher), but also less experience and I imagine he plays with less aggression. I could see the sense in bringing him in now to fight for the cf role with havertz, if that’s what we’re doing. He could realistically grow into a top cf but if not would at least give us a better second option for the shorter term.
We’re not desperate for a superstar striker imo, because we do have a strong team already (and it’s quite possible we’ve got one coming through the youth system), but we do need another who can lead the line, bring others into play and add some more finishing power to the squad.
Agreed, Davi. I think replacing Havertz at this stage would be devastating to the team and to the play. He provides so much beyond just a statistic in a column on a spreadsheet that the team seemed to struggle the moment he was moved away from the 9 position.
Jesus cannot fulfill the same role but is still a great asset to the team with his technical ability and pressing and could and should rotate with Saka on the RW in my opinion.
Having watched Sesko’s highlight reel and finding that he is just 21 you have to assume there is room for him to grow as a player and as a valuable resource for the team, so I think he represents smart business.
👍
No one is going to “replace” Havertz as a starter. Arteta seems very pleased with Havertz as striker, and he had good numbers for half a season as striker.
Sesko would be a great addition to split time with Havertz as striker, and he is still young and will have a future with the club.
That way Jesus is cover for Saka, but if he sold Jesus and brought in another RW it would be fine also.
Jesus/Trossard can hold things down until Nwaneri gets promoted and is ready to be a productive part of the rotation.
No penny pinching here please. We want him, he wants to join; then just pay the release clause and get it done already please
Sesko would be a great signing, he’ll share with Havertz,
Jesus works with Saka, Trossard probably leaves,with room for Rasford and Martineli,
Zinchenko and Partey out also, then we can have Hatto and Onana,
Just my thoughts.
Trossard leaves? Please keep your thoughts to yourself.
Longbenark your thoughts are good except Rashford replaying Trossard.
Nothing against Rashford …… but can we look at other options please!!