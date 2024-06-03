Arsenal reportedly submit opening bid for Bundesliga hitman

Arsenal is getting closer to signing Benjamin Sesko, as they have submitted a £47 million bid. Reports, however, indicate that RB Leipzig might only release their striker if his suitors meet his £55 million release clause.

According to footballtransfers, the Gunners have reportedly submitted a bid with the intention of bringing the Bundesliga side to the negotiation table. And it looks promising that his deal will go through, given that the player previously has been reported to have agreed to join Arsenal; his swoop ultimately depends on when Leipzig and Arsenal can come to an agreement. That being said, if he ends up joining, Gooners will have to be patient with him.

Sesko will require some time to become the top striker, as indicated by his game time stats.

During the 2022–23 season, he managed to score 16 league goals but only started 23 out of 30 league games for RB Salzburg. Last season at RB Leipzig, he managed to score 14 goals despite only starting in 17 out of the 31 games he played. But it was only in the second half of this season that he truly solidified his position as a regular starter.

Sesko’s got some serious skills, no doubt about it. He’s got a great all-around game and knows how to find the back of the net. However, we should be mindful of the pressure that comes with playing at the highest level (like Arsenal in the Premier League). It will be critical to gradually ease him into the team. Fortunately, there have been suggestions about him sharing the workload with Havertz, ensuring his gradual integration into this Arsenal team.

In the end, Sesko, at 21, is just starting out in his career, so he has the opportunity to learn the Arteta way and make a big impact. However, Gooners will need to be patient with him and give him time to settle in. It’s possible that he may not immediately become a star at the Emirates Stadium.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…