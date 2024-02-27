Report – Arsenal surprisingly still want to sign Chelsea flop

Arsenal was eager to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad a year ago when he was still playing for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. The winger was in fantastic form for his club both domestically and in Europe, and Mikel Arteta expressed a strong interest in working with the youngster.

However, Chelsea managed to hijack the transfer, paying around 100 million euros to secure his services and preventing Arsenal from acquiring him.

Despite the significant investment, Mudryk’s time at Chelsea has not gone as planned, and there are now rumours of him being available for a move away from the club. The Blues are reportedly open to letting him leave either on loan or through a permanent transfer at the end of the current season.

Arsenal, who signed Leandro Trossard after Mudryk’s move to Chelsea fell through, is still interested in the Ukrainian winger, according to a surprising report from Fichajes. The claim suggests that Arteta remains keen to work with Mudryk, and Arsenal is among the clubs that could pursue him now that Chelsea is open to his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has been on a horrific run of form since he moved to Chelsea, and it makes almost no sense for him to join us.

We are in a good position and should not sign a flop to try and rescue their careers as we have done in the past.

