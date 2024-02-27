Report – Arsenal surprisingly still want to sign Chelsea flop

Arsenal was eager to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad a year ago when he was still playing for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. The winger was in fantastic form for his club both domestically and in Europe, and Mikel Arteta expressed a strong interest in working with the youngster.
However, Chelsea managed to hijack the transfer, paying around 100 million euros to secure his services and preventing Arsenal from acquiring him.
Despite the significant investment, Mudryk’s time at Chelsea has not gone as planned, and there are now rumours of him being available for a move away from the club. The Blues are reportedly open to letting him leave either on loan or through a permanent transfer at the end of the current season.
Arsenal, who signed Leandro Trossard after Mudryk’s move to Chelsea fell through, is still interested in the Ukrainian winger, according to a surprising report from Fichajes. The claim suggests that Arteta remains keen to work with Mudryk, and Arsenal is among the clubs that could pursue him now that Chelsea is open to his departure.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mudryk has been on a horrific run of form since he moved to Chelsea, and it makes almost no sense for him to join us.
We are in a good position and should not sign a flop to try and rescue their careers as we have done in the past.
I am pretty sure today is 27 Feb 24 and not 01 Apr 24.
Just like Rio the author of the article from Fichajes has his dates mixed up.
If he hasn’t we should be worried about MA’s health. AFC have a duty of care towards the manager.
HA HA HA
Ha ha ha indeed!
I wonder what his selling price would be after his less than stellar Chelsea career? 🤔
Quite seriously Sue, given that it is now widely known throughout those in football, that Chelsea urgently need to sell at least£100mill of profit , not just sale fees either, to stay within FFP, or PSR( same thing, in essence) that any would, be buyers for Mudryk are VERY unlikely indeed to offer even half what Chelsea massively OVERPAID for Mudryk.
We could probably pick him up for £32-£38 mill. I believe and pray we wont bother even trying.
We dodged a suicidal financial bullet when Chelsea, mercifully, gazumped us!
Where would he fit in? Trossard is the LW backup, is more versatile than Mudryk as well. We don’t need his position anymore. Only wide player work getting is a Saka backup/ versatile winger and left 8.
*right 8
How does this Fichajes, whatever or whoever they are know that we might be interested in Mudryk. Completely made up fantasy.
You can not be serious. How will Trossard feeling then?