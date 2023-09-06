Report – Arsenal talent recommended to Italian football

Charlie Patino is a highly-rated young midfielder at Arsenal who is currently spending the season on loan at Swansea. He first gained recognition under Mikel Arteta and had a successful loan spell at Blackpool last season, where he gained valuable experience.

Despite his promise, Patino has not been able to secure a place in the Arsenal first team for the current campaign, prompting the decision to send him on loan to Swansea to gain more playing time.

Many Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating his breakthrough into the first team, as he is seen as a player with significant potential. Now, it appears that Patino has received a recommendation for a potential future in Italian football, which suggests that his talents are attracting attention beyond English shores.

Talent spotter Michele Fratini was asked about a player he will recommend for Italian football and told Goalist:

“Maybe I think it’s too late to recommend him, but I can’t help it: Charlie Patino, class of 2003, owned by Arsenal. He’s one of the greatest midfielders around. Left-footed, has innate class and is complete, as he’s adept at recovering balls as well.

“Plays long balls well and has an excellent long range shot. I put five stars on him. He’s a diamond. I saw him two years ago, but now he’s consecrating himself by taking over Arsenal, one of the biggest teams in England. For him, if I were a chairman, I’d do crazy things”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is one of the finest players we have groomed and we can understand why he is considered a hot prospect.

We have bolstered our squad with some world-class midfielders and he has his work cut out in coming close to being a regular when he returns, but if he does well in Wales, he could get the chance he craves.

