Report – Arsenal talking with long-term Premier League target

Arsenal has not forgotten about Youri Tielemans, even though they have ignored the Belgian and targeted several other midfielders recently.

Mikel Arteta’s side is making good progress, while Leicester City seems to be sinking deep into relegation.

Tielemans would be happy he did not sign an extension with them and now he could move to London as a free agent.

A report in The Sun reveals Arsenal has been in talks with his entourage over a move in the summer.

They want to add his experience to their midfield and because he will be a free agent, he is even more attractive to them.

However, several other clubs have an interest in Tielemans as well, so Arsenal’s offer must be good for him to pick them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has good Premier League experience which could be very important to us if he moves to the Emirates in the summer.

The midfielder has had a good time in the competition and has had some iconic moments during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Although we have several midfielders and are targeting even more, the Belgian is probably one of the best options on the market.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids