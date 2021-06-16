Report – Arsenal target heading to Serie A instead

Arsenal is set to miss out on Barcelona attacker, Ousmane Dembele as he favours a move to Juventus.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he has refused to sign a new Barcelona deal.

Todofichajes says the Catalans have offered him a new contract, but he isn’t keen on signing it.

He has now set his sights on leaving for another club and his top choice is Juve.

He has supported the Italian side since he was a child and believes the time has come for him to turn out for them.

Arsenal is restructuring their squad and they are keen to add players that would make a serious impact.

After braving through fans’ protests to keep ownership of the club, Stan Kroenke is expected to splash the cash this summer and bringing in a player like Dembele would be a significant achievement.

The absence of European football at the Emirates isn’t attractive and that could see the Gunners miss out on top targets like Dembele.

Most clubs are suffering from financial problems now and if the Gunners can outspend their rivals, then they would stand a chance of signing the likes of Dembele.