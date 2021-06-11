Report – Arsenal target is available for just £10 million

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo and he has a favourable release clause in his current contract.

Although the Cottagers were relegated last season, the former Manchester City defender was one of their best players.

His fine form at the back for them helped him post some fine defensive numbers at the end of the season.

He is expected to leave the London side before next season starts and Sports Mail says he has a release clause that is around £10m.

The 23-year-old will offer great value to any team he joins next and Arsenal might move for him.

The Gunners have released David Luiz and might need a new defender to replace him in their squad.

William Saliba is expected to play an important role for the Gunners next season and has done well on loan at Nice.

However, Adarabioyo has valuable Premier League experience and he could be a better option.

His age also means he has a lot of room for development and he could develop well enough to help Arsenal earn some good money when they want to cash in on his signature.