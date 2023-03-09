Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report – Arsenal target is being offered around Europe

Ansu Fati is one of the players Arsenal wants to add to their squad at the end of this season as the Gunners continue to rebuild.

Once considered the heir to Lionel Messi, the attacker has struggled to play regularly for the Catalans since Xavi Hernandez became their manager.

This has made him consider leaving the club, and although he keeps denying it, it seems he will exit Camp Nou.

A new report via The Sun reveals his agent Jorge Mendes is now looking to shop him around and has been offering the attacker to several European clubs.

The report did not mention the clubs he has been offered to, but this is certainly a boost to Arsenal as the Gunners look to add more talent to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati has been one of the finest attackers in European football in the last few seasons and continues to deliver top performances for Barca.

The Catalans have an abundance of talent and we need to consider a move for him soon before another club seals the deal.

But Fati might also struggle to play in our first team regularly because we have so many attacking talents who have earned their place.

