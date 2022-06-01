Report – Arsenal target open to changing clubs this summer

Arsenal could sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer after he helped Everton to secure their Premier League status.

The striker remains one of the most important players in the Merseyside team and they will want to keep him.

However, he has interest from several clubs who have been following him in the last few seasons.

Arsenal is one of them, but Newcastle United also has a serious interest in his signature.

The Magpies will try to beat Mikel Arteta’s side to another signing by winning the race for his signature.

Both clubs have now been handed a boost in their bid to sign him with a report on Mirror Football claiming he is open to leaving the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin has been with them since 2016 and he feels now is the right time for him to try a new challenge.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin had an injury-disrupted 2021/2022 season and the striker will want to put that behind him when the next campaign begins.

Despite his bad year, he is one of the finest forwards we can sign and we need more players in that position.

If he is available for a reasonable fee, we should add him to Arteta’s team while looking for another much better striker.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans – Who would be best for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section