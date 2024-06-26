Report – Arsenal target tells his club he wants to leave

Arsenal has received a boost in their bid to sign Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, as the striker wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

The Guinean forward scored 28 goals in as many league games for Stuttgart last season, attracting the attention of several top European clubs. Despite finishing second in the Bundesliga last season and hoping to retain him for their upcoming campaign, Stuttgart faces significant interest from Arsenal and other clubs.

Arsenal is in the market for a new striker and considers Guirassy one of the best options available. The Gunners are weighing several targets but have been encouraged by recent developments regarding Guirassy’s availability.

According to a report in The Sun, Guirassy has expressed his desire to leave Stuttgart during this transfer window, informing his current employers of his intentions. This development is expected to facilitate his departure from the Bundesliga club and make it easier for Arsenal to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Serhou Guirassy was in fantastic form last season and will be a good addition to our group, but he is 28 already and will not offer us long-term benefits.

