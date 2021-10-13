Report – Arsenal target three free agents for next summer

Arsenal is looking at adding three young free agents to their squad at the end of this season, according to Fichajes.net.

The report says Mikel Arteta has his eyes on Todd Cantwell, Boubacar Kamara, Noussair Mazraoui.

The three stars are aged 23 and under and are in the same age bracket as the players’ Arsenal has signed recently.

The report says Cantwell has made significant progress at Norwich and will provide a great value for the Gunners if he moves to the Emirates.

It praises Kamara for his physicality despite being just 21 and reveals that the Marseille player can play in midfield and defence.

He is also good on the ball and would be one of our best ball-playing defenders if he moves to the Emirates.

Mazraoui is described as a “Very fast, electric, agile and physical” full-back who will come to Arsenal with a lot of potential to develop and experience from his time at Ajax.

He would also be an option at both full-back positions.

Arsenal has bolstered some positions that these players can play, but the smartest clubs always have over one player in every position in their squad.

That each of them will move to the Emirates for free also makes them great investments considering that we can cash in on them in a few years.