Report – Arsenal target will cost more than initially thought

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star, Evan N’Dicka as they continue to bolster their team.

He has been on the radar of the Gunners since last summer when they wanted to add defenders to their squad.

They ended up signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, but N’Dicka’s development in Germany is hard to ignore.

Ahead of a summer that we expect the Gunners to change their team again, they have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

Reports earlier in the week claimed that Arsenal was monitoring him ahead of the next transfer window and claimed that he would cost them £19million.

However, Frankfurter Neue Presse has disputed that claim and says that the Gunners would need to dig deeper into their pockets before they can land the defender.

It says that the Germans aren’t under pressure to cash in on him and he has a deal with them until 2023.

They even suggested that remaining with them would be best for his career because moving to London and playing fewer games may be detrimental to his current development.

At 6ft 4in, he has the ideal height and he would enjoy the coaching of Mikel Arteta if he moves to Arsenal.