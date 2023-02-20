Report – Arsenal targeting 20 year old Montpellier striker

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is the latest striker on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners look to continue bolstering their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the top clubs on the continent this term and their form is being helped by young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, which shows a reliance on youngsters is a good decision.

More will come through the door and Telefoot reveals they have an interest in Wahi as he stars in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has scored eight times in 21 league matches this season and can only get better as the campaign goes on.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wahi looks like a decent young attacker and could get even better if we add him to our books now.

However, we have several budding youngsters now and probably should give the likes of Folarin Balogun more chances to play from next season instead of adding a new talent.

Wahi also knows he will struggle for relevance in London, which could make him reject a move to the Emirates and stay where he is now.

However, if he wants to train with better players and make more money, he could choose to join us.