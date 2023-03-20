Report – Arsenal targeting 22-year-old Galatasaray star

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Galatasaray star Sacha Boey as they keep strengthening their squad.

The Gunners could win the Premier League this season and are now one of the favourites for the competition.

They have enjoyed being in the top spot all season and will want to repeat the success in the next campaign, which is one reason they are on the lookout for top talents to buy.

A report on The Sun claims Boey is one of the players on their shortlist as they plan for the next transfer window.

The Frenchman plays as a right-back and continues to show he has great potential at just 22.

Ben White is the main right-back at the Emirates, but his alternative, Takehiro Tomiyasu, is injury-prone, which could make the Gunners move for a new man for that role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

In the summer, we expect the club to offload some players while adding new men to the group because that is how to stay competitive.

If we do not improve our quality, others will leave us behind and we will not reach this level again.

But the club has shown a remarkable commitment to improving the squad lately and we expect them to support the manager continuously.

