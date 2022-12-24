Report – Arsenal targeting a Spanish U19 defender

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in Spanish talent Ivan Fresneda as he impresses for Real Valladolid in La Liga.

The Gunners have notoriously fished for talents in the Spanish top flight, mainly from Barcelona historically, and have turned most of them into top stars.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin left Spain for Arsenal at a very young age, and the Gunners helped them to develop into Premier League players.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the latest in-demand Spanish talent is Fresneda, and several European sides are keen to add him to their squad, including Juventus.

However, the report says Arsenal is among the clubs leading the race for the Spain U19 international.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a reputation for helping players develop from hot prospects into top professionals, and Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition since he became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard will feel he can influence the defender to ignore the interest of other suitors and move to London.

However, Fresneda will want a guarantee of playing time before he changes clubs, and that might be very hard for us to offer him now.

It will make our job of convincing harder, but not impossible, so we need to come up with a solution to get him playing chances.