Report – Arsenal targeting another Manchester City player

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs targeting a move for Manchester City teenager Kian Breckin.

The 19-year-old is having a good season on their books as one of the finest youngsters in the Premier League 2.

City has several top-quality youngsters on their books now and he has been named as one to watch.

The Citizens have too many quality players in their senior side, which makes it hard for youngsters to break into the first team.

This has made them sell several talents to other clubs over the last few seasons and Breckin is set to become the next to leave them.

The Sun reports he is attracting the attention of several clubs and Arsenal is one of them, as he continues to develop well.

The Gunners have found joy in signing players from City since Mikel Arteta became their manager and they will be confident Breckin can also make an impact at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have enjoyed the talents we imported from City, so Breckin could also become a top addition to our squad.

Hopefully, the youngster will be willing to make the move and wait for his chance to become a regular.