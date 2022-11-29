Report – Arsenal targeting Spanish World Cup youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Spanish talent Nico Williams.

The attacker has become one of the key members of the Spain national team in recent months and has impressed at the World Cup.

He is considered one of European football’s top attacking talents, and several clubs are watching him.

Goal Espana reveals the Gunners are one of the sides interested in a move for the attacker, whose brother represents the Ghanaian national team.

The 20-year-old plays for Athletic Bilbao, just like his brother Inaki Williams. A move away from the Spanish club might be a challenging decision for him to make.

However, the report claims he could be available for transfer for around 50m euros, a fee that Arsenal should easily pay if he is one of their main attacking targets in January or summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is just 20 and has so many more impressive performances in him. If we can add him to our attack, we have one more quality youngster in our ranks.

However, he will struggle to play ahead of Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka, which could make him decide against joining us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids