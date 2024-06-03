Report – Arsenal targeting two Croatian wonder kids

Arsenal has been linked with a move for two Croatian youngsters as they shine back home.

The Gunners are famous for scouting some of the best talents around the globe and developing them into global superstars.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been doing well this season, and their academy continues to build players for the first team.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have both come through the Arsenal youth system and continued to perform well for the first team.

This motivates the Gunners to take talent development seriously, and a report in The Sun claims that the club is interested in two Croatian teenage stars.

The report claims they like attacker Lovro Chelfi, 17 and midfielder Niko Tomašević, 16, who both play for Kustosija.

They primarily play for their U19 sides, but Arsenal scouts have found them interesting and will continue to monitor them ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best clubs for developing talents. Chelfi and Tomašević will find our interest to be too good to be true.

However, we trust our scouts to only recommend players that they know would truly develop well if they move to London to play for our academy.

