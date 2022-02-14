Report – Arsenal targets impressive Chelsea youngster

Arsenal is targeting a move for impressive Chelsea youngster, Armando Broja.
The Albania international is spending this season on loan at Southampton, and he has done very well in the Premier League so far.
His goals have been one of the reasons the Saints steal points from some top sides.
His present temporary club has every reason to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.
However, that would be hard for them to achieve with Football London reporting about Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old.
The report claims the Gunners will overhaul their forward line in the summer, and they have placed Broja high on their list of targets.
With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette likely to join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in departing from the Emirates, Arsenal could start next season with a new set of attackers.
Because there would be so much competition for a place at Stamford Bridge, Broja could move to north London.
Just Arsenal Opinion
At 20, Broja is earning some important experience in the Premier League at Southampton.
He will return from that loan spell as a more mature player and shouldn’t be sent back to the Chelsea youth teams.
However, the Blues would want a significant fee for the player, especially if a rival like Arsenal wants to sign him.
I’ve seen about six Southampton games this year and Broja has passed the eye test in every one. Big, strong, fast and technically skilled. Personally think he’s a great fit for Arsenal but Chelsea would be fools to let him go before they give him a run in the XI.
Agree V. But hey – it’s Chelsea. They have quality players coming out of their ears and can never play all of them. Livramento, Tomori, Lamptey, Abraham?
Good player
The restrictions on the number of loan players that comes into effect next season might help our cause if we really want him
Restrictions don’t apply to players under 21 years…
Lacazette
Fee 50 mill.
Salary. 50mill
Total = 100 mill.
Leaving on a free.
Auba
Fee 60 mill.
Salary 30mill.
Total = 90 mill.
Left on a free
Pepe.
Fee, 72 mill.
Salary 17mill so far.
Total 89mill.
Something has to change.
Never pay for a striker ever again.
Only loan a striker.
Use our own academy players.
I really like him. At 20 he is already good enough for the first team. Great enthusiasm and attitude, good finisher, strong and technically proficient. Fits our needs and profile. Already worth a lot of money though, and we wouldn’t be the only ones chasing him.
Instead of Balogun guy, who is the same age, or starting next season with two very young strikers in the squad?
I can’t honestly see Chelsea selling a decent player to us.
Off topic but been enjoying spurs fans on radio phone ins complaining about having the most expensive tickets in the league, (usually banging on about us having highest ticket prices when we clearly don’t), pint of beer costing £8 and £5 for a sausage roll and not investing in decent players. Also getting bombarded with emails offering tickets for boxing, American football and concerts. They are very unhappy little club supporters. Oh dear what has super manager Conte done!
Commercialism to one side Declan, Spurs play City away this weekend and then go to Burnley on Wednesday, if they get maximum points out of those games fair play to them but if they lose both, which is possible, are they out of the top 4 race do you think?