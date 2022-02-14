Report – Arsenal targets impressive Chelsea youngster

Arsenal is targeting a move for impressive Chelsea youngster, Armando Broja.

The Albania international is spending this season on loan at Southampton, and he has done very well in the Premier League so far.

His goals have been one of the reasons the Saints steal points from some top sides.

His present temporary club has every reason to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

However, that would be hard for them to achieve with Football London reporting about Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old.

The report claims the Gunners will overhaul their forward line in the summer, and they have placed Broja high on their list of targets.

With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette likely to join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in departing from the Emirates, Arsenal could start next season with a new set of attackers.

Because there would be so much competition for a place at Stamford Bridge, Broja could move to north London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 20, Broja is earning some important experience in the Premier League at Southampton.

He will return from that loan spell as a more mature player and shouldn’t be sent back to the Chelsea youth teams.

However, the Blues would want a significant fee for the player, especially if a rival like Arsenal wants to sign him.

Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards