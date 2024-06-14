Report – Arsenal tells two defenders that they can leave

Arsenal is set to offload all their left-backs this summer as they seek to strengthen that position further.
The Gunners are working diligently to secure the right players for their squad, which may require offloading some current members.
One area they aim to improve is the left-back spot, and they are now looking to move their two main options.
A report in The Sun claims that Arsenal has placed Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the market for potential buyers.
Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, but the Spanish club declined to make the move permanent.
Zinchenko remained with the squad, but he struggled to get game time as Mikel Arteta preferred to play the likes of Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior in his position.
This indicates that the club can manage without both natural left-backs and they are now anticipating offers for their signatures.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need players who will be effective when they play and these stars have not been good enough.
Tierney and Zinchenko have not fixed the weakness in their games and we need to allow them to leave.
There would be better options to sign in the market and the return of Timber gives us depth.
ADMIN COMMENT
Tierney is obvious, and I’m OK with Zinc moving on
it felt like other teams had identified attacking our left as our weakest area, and whenever Zinc played there I was nervous, says it all really
We should really wait and see whether Timber is the answer to our LB problem, especially after such an awful injury?
As much as I like both Tomiyasu and Kiwior, can we really say that they are top notch?
As for Tierney and Zinchenko, I’m really sad about the former and not surprised with the latter – both took the club by storm when they joined, but it seems MA has outgrown them.
I do think Tomi is top notch defensively, and he’s able to add more than nothing going forwards. I never think we look weak when he’s at lb, so for me, he’s a good second lb for a top club.
Kiwior for me is a quality CB to have in reserve and more of an emergency lb – generally, without adding much at all going forwards, he’s perfectly fine, but more susceptible to occasional mistakes or struggles more often against wingers.
The issue is the major injury to timber, and tomi’s overall injury record means we’re likely to be starting kiwior at lb a lot more often than I think we’d want to as things stand. Given Tomi and timber can both play other positions, it makes all the sense in the world to bring in another lb.