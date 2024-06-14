Report – Arsenal tells two defenders that they can leave

Arsenal is set to offload all their left-backs this summer as they seek to strengthen that position further.

The Gunners are working diligently to secure the right players for their squad, which may require offloading some current members.

One area they aim to improve is the left-back spot, and they are now looking to move their two main options.

A report in The Sun claims that Arsenal has placed Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the market for potential buyers.

Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, but the Spanish club declined to make the move permanent.

Zinchenko remained with the squad, but he struggled to get game time as Mikel Arteta preferred to play the likes of Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior in his position.

This indicates that the club can manage without both natural left-backs and they are now anticipating offers for their signatures.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need players who will be effective when they play and these stars have not been good enough.

Tierney and Zinchenko have not fixed the weakness in their games and we need to allow them to leave.

There would be better options to sign in the market and the return of Timber gives us depth.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…