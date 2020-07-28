Report – Arsenal to complete the signing of coveted teenager within a day

Arsenal is expected to complete the signing of the coveted teenager, Joelson Fernandes in the next few hours, according to A Bola.

The teenager has been on the radar of Arsenal for the past few weeks and the Gunners have maintained their interest in his signature.

The publication claims that the Arsenal’s representatives and his agent, Kia Joorabchian, are expected to be in Lisbon soon to iron out the details of the transfer.

It claims that the Portuguese side has no choice but to sell him now because Arsenal is prepared to pay his 45 million euros release clause.

The Portuguese side has been looking to get him on a new deal for some time now, which will have allowed them to increase his release clause.

However, they have been unable to convince him to sign the new forms and they will now lose their crown jewel to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has given chances to some teenage stars in the Arsenal system this season, and it appears that the Spaniard is happy to continue trusting the youngsters next season.

Joelson is being pursued by Juventus and Barcelona as well, so the Gunners want to get his transfer over the line as fast as they can.