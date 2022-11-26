Report – Arsenal to make a fresh bid for Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal is now expected to make another bid for Palmeiras star Danilo.

The midfielder has been on their radar for many weeks now and they wanted to buy him in the summer.

However, with the Brazilian league in progress, his present employers refused to sell him at the time.

The midfielder is now set to leave them as he is prepared for a new challenge, which has alerted the Gunners again.

A move for him means the Brazilians have sorted out signing a player for a key position on their team.

According to transfer insider Jorge Nicola, Arsenal is now preparing to make another bid for him, he revealed via his YouTube channel.

He claims the midfielder could be the subject of another 25m euros bid from the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Danilo has been one of the finest midfielders in the Brazilian league and we expect the midfielder to prove his worth when he moves to Europe.

Several players from his country have done superbly well for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and he should also thrive.

A January transfer gives him six months to get used to how we play before he hits top form in his first full season at the club.