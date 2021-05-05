Report – Arsenal to swap scouts for data analysts

Arsenal is continuing to overhaul their scouting system and Sun Sports reports that the Gunners are moving permanently away from using physical scouts.

The Gunners took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic last season to make most of their staff redundant.

Their scouting department had been one of the most important parts of the club in the last few decades, yet the club has now got rid of most of them.

And they have not finished yet with the report claiming that they plan to rely more on data from analysts going forward.

The club’s scouts in previous years have helped them identify players like Bukayo Saka, Hector Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas.

Jason Ayto coordinates player recruitment at Arsenal and the report says he now gets his job done by using analytics more than ever.

Formerly clubs recruited scouts to attend games worldwide and watch players.

However, the presence of so much data has made that old-fashioned and Arsenal is looking to ensure that they don’t get left behind by other teams.

In the coming years, Arsenal fans can expect to see their team signing relatively unknown players.

But if the data is true, these players should thrive and perhaps make an impact like Gabriel Martinelli did after he joined Arsenal from Ituano.