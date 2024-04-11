Report – Arsenal tracking 19-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Amidst their impressive season, the Gunners are aiming to sustain their success in subsequent campaigns as they strive to reclaim their status as the top club in England.

Arsenal’s transfer strategy often focuses on acquiring young talent, particularly players under the age of 25, and they have identified Larsson as a promising prospect in Germany.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Mikel Arteta’s side is keen on Larsson due to his standout performances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Despite being just 19 years old, Larsson has already established himself as a key player for Frankfurt, featuring in over 20 league games this season.

The report suggests that Arsenal is among several clubs monitoring Larsson’s progress and could make a move for him at the end of the current season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Larsson must be a good player to earn the amount of game time he has gotten this season.

If we need to stay in the race for his signature and add him to our group if he continues to do well in the Bundesliga.

We have some of the finest talents in the league in our group, but he will improve our team, and we need players like that.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…