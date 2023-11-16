Report – Arsenal tracking 23-year-old La Liga midfielder

Arsenal has a history of having top Spanish players in their squad, with figures like Mikel Arteta, who not only represented the club in his playing days but is now its manager.

Continuing the trend of seeking Spanish talent from La Liga, Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao. The midfielder, who has been tracked by several top European clubs, is seen as a promising prospect set for a move to a larger side shortly.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal is among Sancet’s main suitors and has been monitoring the 23-year-old for some time. Arteta is reportedly impressed with Sancet’s playing style and is closely studying the midfielder to assess his potential impact if he were to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s reputation as one of the top clubs in England may make it an attractive destination for Spanish players, and this could play a role in Sancet’s decision-making process. However, any potential move may have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 23, Sancet is already one of the most recognisable La Liga midfielders and we expect him to do well for us if we add him to our group.

But we have several midfield players and he could feel the competition is too much for his career development.

