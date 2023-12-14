Report – Arsenal tracking exciting Rangers teenager

Arsenal is reportedly among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Rangers teenager Mason Munn. The Gunners, known for targeting promising young talents across Europe, have been monitoring Munn for an extended period.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal, along with other Premier League teams, views the 17-year-old goalkeeper as a top talent in the making and is keen on adding him to their squad. Munn has been making significant progress with the Rangers B team, earning praise for his performances at that level.

Arsenal believes that Munn has the potential for further improvement, and their scouts have provided positive reports about his talents. While Rangers may find it challenging to retain him for an extended period, it’s suggested that a potential sale could be considered in the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 17, there is still so much football left for Munn to learn and he will probably be in our youth team should he move to the Emirates now.

We can sort out that deal in the summer. For now, we need players who can deliver top performances for us for the second half of the term.

