Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report – Arsenal turn to Premier League star after losing Aouar

ESPN claims that Arsenal has now turned their attention towards signing Chelsea’s Jorginho after they missed out on signing Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have spent much of the last two weeks chasing a move for the French midfielder.

They had their initial bid rejected by the French side and they have been working on a new one.

However, Lyon set a deadline of noon on the 3rd of October for all deals involving any of their players leaving to be completed.

Arsenal never returned with an improved offer within that time, and RMC claims that Lyon will no longer allow any of their players to leave.

ESPN claims that the Gunners have now turned their attention towards completing a move for Jorginho before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The midfielder scored two penalties as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Sunday, but Arteta hopes to secure his signature on a season-long loan deal before the close of the transfer window.

Jorginho struggled to get into Frank Lampard’s team last season and he has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season, however, he has started playing more regular and it will be interesting to see if Lampard will sanction his move away from the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Jorginho

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Tom says:
    October 3, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    That how bad we are bringing this crap in can’t get him so we go for a 2 rate Brazilian in I wonder why?. I bet pea his going next transfer window

    Reply
  2. GunneRay says:
    October 4, 2020 at 12:28 am

    If/when it comes to this you just know the Arsenal Hierarchy have been found wanting again!

    To have to settle for “what ever is left” sums it up really..

    Laughable, disgraceful and embarrassing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs