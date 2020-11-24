Report – Arsenal want to sign struggling Premier League ace

Arsenal wants to make a move for Sheffield United midfielder, Sander Berge, this is what Norwegian outlet, VG is claiming.

The 22-year-old only joined Chris Wilder’s side in the January transfer window from Genk.

He had been one of the key players at the Belgian club and he even played in the Champions League against Liverpool before making his transfer.

He remains a key member of the Blades, but they have been struggling this season and unless they turn their season around soon, they will be relegated.

The report claims that Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in signing him when he played for Genk and the Gunners have maintained their interest in him.

The report then praised the Norwegian’s versatility which is something that will be useful to Arsenal.

It claims that he is open to playing in any role that is demanded of him including as an 8 or a 6 for his team.

Arsenal has already bolstered their team in the last transfer window, but if United gets relegated, the Gunners may not want to pass up the chance to sign Berge.

Sheffield will hope to turn their season around and remain in the Premier League, else they risk losing him cheaply.