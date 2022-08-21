Report – Arsenal wants a European star compared to Neymar

Arsenal reportedly wants to sign Shakhtar Donetsk talent Mykhaylo Mudryk in this transfer window.

The Gunners have been adding top talents to their squad in this window and most of them have been youngsters.

They remain keen to bolster their squad more before the transfer window closes.

Several players could still join them, and one of them might be Mudryk.

A report on Media Foot claims they are interested in making the 21-year-old one of their summer arrivals.

The midfielder has been named the Ukrainian Neymar and so much is expected from him in the future.

Brentford also wanted to add him to their squad, and they made an offer for him, but it was not good enough.

We have made a fine start to this season, but we must keep adding new players to our squad to make it competitive.

Mudryk might not start games immediately, but he is a top talent and he would offer a lot of long-term value.

At 21, he has time to develop into the player he is expected to become and the careers of Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have shown us that patience pays.

It would be interesting to see if we can meet the asking price of Shakhtar to add him to our squad.

