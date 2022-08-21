Report – Arsenal wants a European star compared to Neymar

Arsenal reportedly wants to sign Shakhtar Donetsk talent Mykhaylo Mudryk in this transfer window.
The Gunners have been adding top talents to their squad in this window and most of them have been youngsters.
They remain keen to bolster their squad more before the transfer window closes.
Several players could still join them, and one of them might be Mudryk.
A report on Media Foot claims they are interested in making the 21-year-old one of their summer arrivals.
The midfielder has been named the Ukrainian Neymar and so much is expected from him in the future.
Brentford also wanted to add him to their squad, and they made an offer for him, but it was not good enough.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have made a fine start to this season, but we must keep adding new players to our squad to make it competitive.
Mudryk might not start games immediately, but he is a top talent and he would offer a lot of long-term value.
At 21, he has time to develop into the player he is expected to become and the careers of Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have shown us that patience pays.
It would be interesting to see if we can meet the asking price of Shakhtar to add him to our squad.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT: NEWCASTLE 2 MAN CITY 1 @halftime.
You beat me to it Jon.
No easy games in the PL. But it’s only half time.
Yes. No easy games in d premier league. Makes me appreciate how wins more. Chelsea lost to Leeds too
Yeah it’s going to be a crazy season, the fear factor the big yes use to command is evaporating very fast, Chelsea just got mugged at Leeds and they damn looked unrecognizable
I saw that about Mudryk and posted it yesterday – could be another good addition if the fit is right.
The new big six are after him (Arsenal, City, Brentford, Leeds, Fulham and Brighton) 😉
Chelsea are far weaker than last season and imo need 4 signings including a CB and CF. Liverpool will bounce back. United need 7 signings to even compete for the top 8.
Spurs have bought well but I feel they have been way overrated tbh. They might start well but when we get into the meat of the season will they struggle. Additionally not to mention they have spent close to 200m this year with the winter and summer windows an for me that hasn’t bought alot when you consider what we have spent and got.
It’s going to be a tasty season shame the WC is sandwiched in the middle of it
Right now, Newcastle 3-man city 1…. This is premier league, don’t underrate any team, Leeds just hammered Chelsea by 3-0…. Arsenal is on top of the table now till may be November… Lol…..
3-3 at Newcastle so we are still top ! Added time bring played.
Man c really played like a champion today. And that’s what I want from Arsenal. Even tho d toons played their best game so far this season, it could only get dem a draw against man c. If any of d team outside d top 6 should play their best football against arsenal, I want d highest results they can get should b draw or still lose sef
Agree. Big mentality to get a point from 3-1 down.
KDB ,that is all
Yes city were able to come back and drew, they might nt be so lucky nxt time. Sometimes u will try everything but won’t be able to get a goal
If we can just get two more signings over the line(CM and Winger) with only City looking supreme, who knows what this season will bring. 2015-2016 deja vu anyone?