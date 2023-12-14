Report – Arsenal wants another Serie A player soon

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia as the team continues to struggle.

After several seasons of battling against relegation, Salernitana has failed to find stability and is currently facing the possibility of dropping to Serie B in this campaign.

In light of the challenging situation, the Italian club is open to selling players who are not fully committed to the team, starting in January. With serious relegation trouble looming, Salernitana aims to retain only those players who are genuinely willing to stay with the squad.

Dia, who expressed a desire to leave in the summer, is among the players Salernitana could offload next month. Salernotizie reports that Arsenal has a keen interest in the striker and could potentially offer £13m plus Charlie Patino to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dia was brilliant last season and has scored four goals in eleven league games this season, but he is not the quality of the striker that we need in this campaign.

He is not better than Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, so what is the point of adding him to our squad?

We need to be more patient and sign a world-class striker in the summer or make that happen next month if we have the money.

