Report – Arsenal wants Dutch midfielder with an eye for goal

Teun Koopmeiners is attracting the attention of Arsenal, according to De Telegraaf.

The 23-year-old plays as a midfielder for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

He was in fine form for them last season and he scored 15 league goals and provided 5 assists in 31 top-flight matches.

His goal return is even more impressive considering that he plays in defensive midfield.

He looks like the real deal and at 23 has so much more development to do in his game.

He is also attracting the attention of French club Rennes, but Arsenal is reportedly favourites to sign him and they can get their man if they become serious.

This is because the report says he is a boyhood Arsenal fan who would jump at the chance of playing for them.

Arsenal needs midfielders as they look set to reconstruct their midfield this summer.

They have already lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos. Granit Xhaka is also the subject of interest from AS Roma and Lucas Torreira has been declared surplus to requirements.

Koopmeiners might not start immediately at Arsenal, but he does have the potential to be an important squad member.