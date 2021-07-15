Report – Arsenal wants Dutch midfielder with an eye for goal

Teun Koopmeiners is attracting the attention of Arsenal, according to De Telegraaf.
The 23-year-old plays as a midfielder for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.
He was in fine form for them last season and he scored 15 league goals and provided 5 assists in 31 top-flight matches.
His goal return is even more impressive considering that he plays in defensive midfield.
He looks like the real deal and at 23 has so much more development to do in his game.
He is also attracting the attention of French club Rennes, but Arsenal is reportedly favourites to sign him and they can get their man if they become serious.
This is because the report says he is a boyhood Arsenal fan who would jump at the chance of playing for them.
Arsenal needs midfielders as they look set to reconstruct their midfield this summer.
They have already lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos. Granit Xhaka is also the subject of interest from AS Roma and Lucas Torreira has been declared surplus to requirements.
Koopmeiners might not start immediately at Arsenal, but he does have the potential to be an important squad member.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
With bissouma seemingly not being considered I wouldn’t mind us signing this player, I like his profile, versatile can play dm/cm/cb, good age at 23 with potential to get better, AZ alkmaar captain so leadership quality and 20 goal contributions for a dm is immaculate. Obviously will he be able to excel in the prem is a viable question? But I think he would be a better buy at around £20m compared with the other midfielders we have been linked to all massively overpriced I.e neves etc
Like this player far better than Neves, and lower price. He can slot in as a defender, creator, and even chip in with goals.
Don’t get the “may not start” part.
Will Elneny beat him out? AMN or Torreira in midfield?
Beggars can’t be choosers, and he apparently is better than any midfielder at our club.
Not sure about his potential to succeed in the PL, but for the right price, he could be an interesting speculative acquisition…that said, he can’t be the only add in the midfield and I’m not including Lokonga, as I don’t see him as a viable starter year one…love the goal scoring numbers, as we desperately need a secondary scoring presence in the middle of the park, albeit I doubt 15 would be in the cards…I would suggest that if we continue to deploy the same gutless tactics, it might not matter who we sign…if you can’t find a way to properly service our primary scorers in the final third, it might be a bridge too far to expect our secondary scorers to eat; after all, most of our midfielders are shoehorned out wide or behind the halfway line…the whole thing is so baffling, considering that the only “AM” we appear to have no interest in actually scored more goals in 8 matches than all of our midfielders combined last season…when are we finally going to act in a professional capacity