Report – Arsenal wants this former Premier League superstar

Arsenal has been linked with a move for former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard as the attacker struggles in Spain.

Hazard was one of the world’s best players when he was in the Premier League and he helped the Blues to beat Arsenal in the final of the Europa League in 2019 before he changed clubs.

His move to Spain was expected to make him an even bigger player, but injury and poor form have ravaged his time at the Spanish club.

He might be offloaded at the next available chance that Los Merengues get and it could be this summer.

FootMercato reports that Arsenal has an interest in bringing the experienced Belgian back to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because we would add some new attackers to our squad in the summer, reports will keep linking us with a move to several of them in the coming weeks.

It is not the best position to be in, but Hazard is simply too old for the progress we are making now.

His struggles at Madrid shows he is past his best. We are no longer a dumping ground for flops.

We will sign attackers in the summer, but they will be players still at the top of their game not at the end of their careers.

