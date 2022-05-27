Report – Arsenal wants to sign exciting Chelsea youngster

Arsenal is interested in signing Chelsea youngster, Levi Colwill, after his fine season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

His good form is one reason the Championship side is in the Playoff finals and he might play for a Premier League club next season.

The 19-year-old has been a regular in England’s second-tier and Goal.com says he is being watched by the Gunners.

Arsenal is adding young players to their squad as they bolster it and make it more competitive for Mikel Arteta to work with.

They are hopeful of adding more youngsters to the group and the report claims they will watch Colwill in the playoff finals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has continued our tradition of promoting youngsters who prove they can play with the senior boys and that will attract Colwill.

Every youth player wants to be in an environment where they will be trusted to make an impact by playing regularly and Colwill will feel confident that he can get that at Arsenal.

However, Chelsea might not want to sell him to a direct rival this early in his career, and that is a problem we need to deal with.

