Report – Arsenal wants to sign Olympiacos defender

Arsenal has been named as one of the Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Olympiacos defender, Pape Abou Cisse.

The six-foot-six centre back has emerged on the shortlist of several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Everton.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners and the other suitors have been watching him and they sent scouts to their Europa League game against Fenerbahce last week.

The centre-back has formed a solid defensive partnership with former Gunner Sokratis Papastathopoulos and they have let in just two goals in five league matches so far.

The 26-year-old is older than the players Arsenal has signed recently, however, they might also need someone with more experience to lead their defence.

The Gunners have to act fast if they are serious about signing him because the report claims Liverpool has the strongest interest in him.

The Reds are looking to avoid the defensive crisis that they suffered last season that saw them turn to their academy kids with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, all missing a large part of the campaign through injury.

Mikel Arteta’s centre-back pairing of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes has been superb so far, but he knows he needs more options to ensure an injury doesn’t spoil all the good work they have been doing so far.