Report – Arsenal wants to sign Real Madrid flop

Arsenal will be in the market for a new striker at the end of this season.

This has become necessary after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left them late in the last transfer window.

They could also lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah if both players don’t extend their current deals at the club.

Reports have linked several attackers with a move to the Emirates and one of them is Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

The Serbian has been a flop at the Spanish capital since he joined Los Blancos in 2019.

He was in stunning form at Eintracht Frankfurt before the transfer and it has gone downhill for him since then.

With Madrid preparing to sign Kylian Mbappe, he faces an uncertain future and Todofichajes says he could end up at Arsenal.

The report claims he looks set to become the next player to swap Madrid for London.

The Gunners want to sign him on loan before making the transfer permanent and Madrid is happy with that.

They believe he will return to form at the Emirates and it will improve his transfer value.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jovic is still just 24. It is easy to think his football career is done. However, he still has many more years to reach his full potential.

He is not the first player that has struggled at Real Madrid and Odegaard’s return to form is proof that he probably needs a change of environment.

If Mikel Arteta believes the striker is good enough for his system, the club should move for him.