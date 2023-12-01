Report – Arsenal wants to sign River Plate youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Agustin Roberto, a promising youngster from River Plate. The player showcased his talent with an impressive performance for the Argentinian national team at the U17 World Cup, attracting attention from top European clubs.

According to El Crack Deportivo, Arsenal is closely monitoring Roberto with the intention of adding him to their squad. Despite not having made his debut for the River Plate first team, the player’s notable showing at the U17 World Cup has brought him to the attention of European sides.

River Plate is reportedly aware of the growing interest in Roberto and, specifically, Arsenal’s interest in the young talent. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Gunners decide to approach the club for discussions regarding a potential signing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are easily linked with any young player who does good work on the pitch because of our reputation for grooming the best talents.

However, we will not sign any player for the sake of it and only expect to see Agustin Roberto in London if he is worth it.

Rumours will always link us to fine young players, but we trust our board and the coach to make the right decision on the players to sign.

