Report – Arsenal wants to sign Wolfsburg teenager

Arsenal has been reportedly linked with a potential move for Wolfsburg’s highly-rated defender, David Odogu. The 17-year-old is considered a promising talent in Germany and has earned a regular spot in the U17 national team.

As Arsenal continues to focus on enhancing its youth development, Odogu has emerged as a player of interest. The Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal is monitoring the young defender, who has recently been promoted to the senior team at Wolfsburg, indicating the club’s belief in his talents.

While Arsenal is keen on acquiring top talents for their youth teams, Odogu’s potential move might be influenced by his current standing at Wolfsburg. The German club sees him as close to earning first-team chances, and Odogu may prefer to continue his development with regular playing time rather than starting from the academy level at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odogu looks like a decent talent, but he will not get plenty of chances to play for us if he moves to the Emirates this month.

We probably should wait until he starts playing regularly for the Wolfsburg first team and does well before we bring him to London.

