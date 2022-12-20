Report – Arsenal wants to sign World Cup winning midfielder

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the top Argentinian players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the midfielder could leave Brighton sooner than later.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a stunning rise in the world of football in the last few seasons and is now a regular in the Argentinian national team.

Only a few football fans knew him before the World Cup, even though he is a key player for Brighton, but he is now more popular, and the Seagulls will struggle to keep him.

A report on AS Argentina reveals he has entered the radar of top European clubs, and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners lead the Premier League now and continue to bolster their squad to stay ahead of other EPL sides, and Mac Allister could become the next top player to join them.

However, because several clubs also want him, the Gunners must be prepared to spend a lot of money to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister was in superb form during the World Cup, which shows he can play at a much bigger club like Arsenal.

We are searching for new midfielders, and he looks like a player we can add to our squad that will make a significant impact on us.

