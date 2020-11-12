Report – Arsenal wants Upamecano’s defence partner

Arsenal has been named as one of the teams looking to sign 21-year-old Ibrahima Konate, according to Bild.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for RB Leipzig where he partners Dayot Upamecano at the back.

The German side has some of the best young European talents on their team at the moment and he is one of them.

The report claims that the defender has been catching the attention of several Premier League teams for some time now, suggesting that his next career move will probably be to the Premier League.

Arsenal invested in the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba in the last two transfer windows and it seems that the Gunners may have made a mistake with Saliba.

Gabriel has proven to be a good signing and the Gunners might sign Konate to become his long-term partner.

If Arsenal is serious, they will have to be ready to beat competition from other teams for his signature and the Gunners will also have to pay his release clause.