Report – Arsenal was prepared to offer more money for Buendia than Aston Villa

Arsenal has just missed out on the signing of Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa in what is a huge blow to their transfer plans.

The Gunners have targeted the Argentinean midfielder for a long time now and had been poised to seal a transfer for him.

He was the most outstanding player in England’s second-tier last season as he helped Norwich to earn an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Gunners have plans to bolster their team in the next transfer window and signing a creative midfielder is a priority after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid.

Buendia would have been the perfect signing and Arsenal’s fans will not be happy that Villa has beaten their club to the signature of such a fine player.

Football London’s Chris Wheatley has now revealed that the Gunners missed out on his signature not because they didn’t try.

He says that the Gunners matched the salary offer that the Villans made to the former Getafe man and were ready to pay more to Norwich for his signature.

However, Villa’s package was more acceptable to Norwich and Arsenal lost out because of how they structured their offer.

Their fans will hope they have learnt their lesson and would do better in signing their other transfer targets before the next season commences.