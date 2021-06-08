Report – Arsenal was prepared to offer more money for Buendia than Aston Villa

Arsenal has just missed out on the signing of Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa in what is a huge blow to their transfer plans.
The Gunners have targeted the Argentinean midfielder for a long time now and had been poised to seal a transfer for him.
He was the most outstanding player in England’s second-tier last season as he helped Norwich to earn an immediate return to the Premier League.
The Gunners have plans to bolster their team in the next transfer window and signing a creative midfielder is a priority after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid.
Buendia would have been the perfect signing and Arsenal’s fans will not be happy that Villa has beaten their club to the signature of such a fine player.
Football London’s Chris Wheatley has now revealed that the Gunners missed out on his signature not because they didn’t try.
He says that the Gunners matched the salary offer that the Villans made to the former Getafe man and were ready to pay more to Norwich for his signature.
However, Villa’s package was more acceptable to Norwich and Arsenal lost out because of how they structured their offer.
Their fans will hope they have learnt their lesson and would do better in signing their other transfer targets before the next season commences.
No brainer, if he does not want us, we do not want him either. Small fish in a big pond, suitable for mid to bottom clubs. He got Norwhich relegated and promoted. Close the chapter and start a fresh. We desperately need a CDM to pair with Partey. We have ESR and with no European football, saving 35-40M is a good decision by Edu/Mikel. The cheaper options of Odegard & Aaour are avaliable if required (personally I would not want either)
. Bissouma and/or Sambi Lokonga for the outgoing Xhaka, (big no to Neves). Need a back up LB, GK/Backup, finding clubs for Laca, Eddie, Nelson, Elneny, Torrera, Guendozi, Willian, Runar, Kolasinac, Bellerin are more important tasks for Edu rather than caressing and massaging the ego if a champuionship player
Nice one mate
Can’t we move on; it’s senseless to revisit this proposal/rumour.
Maybe Emi Buendia felt the competition from Pepe, Martinelli, Saka, Aubameyang and ESR was too much to guarantee him selection.
By the way Matheus Pereira was (like Buendia) the highest rated player in the year West Bromwich Albion played in the Championship, is EPL proven and plays ACM more than wide.
Pereira is an excellent shout.
Matter of fact, Neto, Raphinha and Pereira are all 3 very interesting names. All of them are quite young still, had excellent seasons and all played in every position of the front 3 (LW/CAM/RW).
They racked up goals and were better at creating chances than anyone in our team.
Big chances created 20/21:
Raphinha 12
Pereira 11
Neto 9
Key passes 20/21:
Raphinha 64
Neto 61
Pereira 60
AND West Brom would sell him if a suitable offer
( in the region of £15-20M) was submitted for the
Brazilian.
Do Arsenal fans honestly believe EM is worth almost
twice the value of a player that is actually EPL proven
and was absolutely BRILLIANT for a terrible West Brom
squad this season?
SMFH
We will never know what went on, new truths about the van Persie transfer come out every day, and that’s 10 yrs later! Let’s just move in.
We HAVE to structure our offers carefully because we dont have the ready cash that most other clubs do atm. Its not a question of being careless. Buendia himself is also a very close friend of Emi and he wanted to go there. We would all be fuming if we threw money at this in a bidding war, only to then be unable to bring in anyone else. We are chasing a lot of players with a tiny wallet so we have to chance our arm – some will come off, but many won’t.
I’m also not convinced Buendia is what exactly we needed most. A good addition yes but not a lynchpin, so I’m not devastated that he got away.
We have to stop pillorying our club every time we are linked with a player and we don’t buy him. There are literally thousands of more great players out there guys and no need to panic buy the first one you look at.
Well said Guy.The signing of Buendia by Villa may be brought upon by the imminent departure of Grealish particularly if he shines at the Euos?
Well said Guy, but Far to rational for the majority of
Doom & Gloom Arsenal fans on this forum.
Don’t know why people are upset about Buendia not coming to Arsenal. Media always mentioning his 15 goals in the Championship predominantly from the right wing and Pepe was getting slated for getting 16 goals in the Prem against much better opposition! No big teams scrambled for the signature of Buendia when Norwich got relegated. We already have players that can interchange on the wings, it’s down the centre that we are weak. Strengthen the middle of the park and become less predictable when attacking. We also need proven players now like Bissouma that can withstand the pace and physicality of the Prem and no signings that need time to settle but instead give some game time to players like Balogun & Saliba.
Dan! Big thumps up for that analysis about Beundia. People forgot that he played mostly on the right wing and not from the central attacking midfield role that arsenal desperately crave for, far more that half of his 15 goals in the championship last season came from the right wing and he played more there, in fact, that’s his main position on the pitch, yet lots of arsenal fans , the likes of Wycoming and others won’t let Arteta rest bcs of Beundia
It is incredible the excuses that people come up with! If you had signed him it would be the best deal ever but because you didn’t it’s “we didn’t really want him anyway”. Yes you did! Arsenal aren’t an attractive proposition any more – live with it.
Arsenal probably offered a million pounds a year for 40 years. I don’t care we missed but I do care that we’re a joke of a club with transfers.
There is still a player, better than Buendia, who could be bought for less. NABIL FEKIR. Extraordinarily skilful and can play at fast pace. No brainer.