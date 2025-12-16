Report – Arsenal watching talented AC Milan youngster

Two summers ago, Arsenal faced AC Milan in a pre-season fixture, and one player caught the attention of the Gunners. Lorenzo Torriani, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, impressed during that match, and since then, Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring his progress closely. The club considers him a potential addition who could strengthen their squad in the coming seasons.

Torriani’s rise at AC Milan

Torriani continues to develop at AC Milan, showing promise whenever given the opportunity. While he has not yet accumulated significant playing time, his performances in the few appearances he has made this term have highlighted his potential. With Mike Maignan potentially leaving the club, Torriani could step into the role of first-choice goalkeeper next season, further increasing his appeal to Arsenal.

The Italian youngster is seen as capable of delivering consistent performances, and his technical skills and composure have caught the attention of scouts. Arsenal views him as an ideal candidate to enhance their squad, offering long-term solutions in goal while complementing the existing personnel.

Arsenal’s plans for the future

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have developed plans to pursue Torriani at the end of the season. The club sees him as a player who could make their squad stronger and provide depth in a key position. However, integrating him into the team may present challenges, as the Gunners already have a superb first-choice goalkeeper and a reliable backup. This means that they might need to consider selling one of their current goalkeepers to accommodate Torriani, a decision that could prove difficult to execute.

Despite these obstacles, Arsenal’s interest in Torriani reflects a longer-term strategy to secure emerging talent. If successful, the move could add youthful energy and potential to the squad, helping to maintain high standards and reinforce competition within the team. The coming months are likely to be decisive in determining whether the Italian goalkeeper will make the move to the Emirates.