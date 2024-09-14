Report – Arsenal weighing up a move for Barcelona defender

Arsenal have added Andreas Christensen to their list of targets ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are planning to continue strengthening their squad and are already identifying profiles they believe would fit well into their system. Mikel Arteta’s side boasts several top players, especially in defence, where they currently have considerable depth.

However, top clubs competing for major trophies never stop improving their squads, and Arsenal want to stay in that category. This means there will likely be both arrivals and departures at the Emirates next season, with Christensen emerging as a potential addition, according to Team Talk.

At 28, the Barcelona defender has already won the Champions League with Chelsea and could be an excellent signing for Arteta’s team. Arsenal have proven they are not afraid to compete for the players they want and will likely offer the Danish international an attractive deal to return to the Premier League next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Christensen is a fine defender and he had a good time playing for Chelsea in the Premier League, which is important as we want our players to have enough experience in the competition.

There is serious competition for game time in our defence, and he might embrace the challenge of playing for such a top club.

