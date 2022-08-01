Report – Arsenal weighing up a move for Chelsea ace

Arsenal is interested in a move for Timo Werner in this transfer window.

The Gunners have bolstered their attack with the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, but they are still active in the transfer market.

They now have Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their main first-team strikers, but an opportunity has arrived for them to add to that number.

Werner is struggling to play and deliver at Chelsea, and the attacker could leave Stamford Bridge.

Defensa Central via The Sun reports that Arsenal is now interested in adding him to their squad.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on a top-four place last season and would be keen to get it in this campaign.

A move to the Emirates could help Werner to reproduce the brilliant form he showed at RB Leipzig.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Werner has been one of the biggest Premier League flops of the last few seasons and the German just seems to get worse.

He might be one of those players who struggle outside his country, which should not make him attractive to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has revived the career of some players, but it is much better if we do not sign Werner.

There are other strikers on the market who we can sign to bolster our attack.