Report – Arsenal weighing up a move for Inter Milan youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs looking to sign Inter Milan’s Martín Satriano.

The striker is just 21 and spent the second half of last season at the French club, Brest, where he impressed.

He has been tracked since he started making an impression on the Inter youth team and they could lose him in this transfer window.

Calciomercato.it says he is the subject of serious interest from Empoli who are looking to sell Kristjan Asllani to the former Serie A champions.

The report claims they could add Satriano to the negotiations to make things smoother for themselves.

However, Empoli is facing competition from Arsenal and Tottenham for his signature.

The Gunners have continued recruiting youngsters into their squad, and they enjoy buying South American forwards.

Satriano could join them this summer even if they will eventually send him out of the club on loan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Satriano did well in his loan spell at Brest, but he would struggle to play regularly for us next season.

While it is good to keep tabs on him, what we need to do now is to sign players that will deliver immediately after they move to the Emirates.

