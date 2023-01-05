Report – Arsenal weighing up a move for Napoli man

Arsenal wants to assemble a team of top attackers as they progress under Mikel Arteta and the Gunners have found a new target in Serie A.

Arteta has turned them into a young team with strength and decisiveness, which is one reason they currently top the Premier League standings.

They will want to remain inside the top four even after this season, which has prompted them to show an interest in more talents.

La Repubblica reveals Hirving Lozano is the latest player on their radar as the Mexican deal gets close to its last few months.

He has a contract at the Serie A club until 2024, but a new one needs to be signed soon to secure his long-term future, which has not happened.

The report claims it could be a clear sign he might be sold in the summer and Arsenal wants to buy him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lozano has been a good attacker in European football and continues to impress when he plays for Napoli.

This makes the Mexican one of the players we can trust to do a job if we buy him.

But several clubs will also want to add him to their group and we might struggle to offer him a chance to play regularly if he makes the move to the Emirates soon.

