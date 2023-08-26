Report – Arsenal will consider offers for key player

Amid interest from various clubs, Arsenal is considering the possibility of selling Gabriel Magalhaes in the current transfer window.

The Brazilian defender has consistently showcased his prowess as one of Arsenal’s standout performers in recent seasons, consistently delivering impressive performances whenever he takes to the field.

While he temporarily lost his starting XI position in the opening game of the season, with Ben White and William Saliba occupying the central defensive roles, Gabriel remains a pivotal figure for Arsenal. His skill and experience make him an integral part of the Gunners’ lineup, and he is poised to feature in numerous matches if he remains with the club.

However, this hasn’t deterred other teams from expressing interest in acquiring his services. Multiple offers have emerged from both European clubs and Saudi Arabia.

Given these developments, Arsenal is open to the prospect of selling Gabriel Magalhaes if they receive an offer that aligns with their valuation, reports Football Transfers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is too important for us to consider selling him this late in the transfer window.

The Brazilian has continued to improve since he moved to the Emirates and remains a player we can be certain will play a key role for us if we keep him at the club beyond this summer.

It makes almost no sense to sell him this late in the transfer window unless we sign a better player to replace him immediately.