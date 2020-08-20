Report – Arsenal will finally finish drawn-out transfer today

Gabriel Magalhaes is set to complete his long-awaited move to Arsenal today after the Gunners beat competition from Napoli and Manchester United to sign him.

Gabriel is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe this season after his starring role in Lille’s recent success.

He helped them reach the group stages of the Champions League last season and they will also play in Europe, albeit the Europa League in the coming campaign.

His fine showing in Europe and the French top-flight drew the attention of Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his defence this summer so that he can build on winning the FA Cup in the just-concluded campaign.

Journalist, Duncan Castles tweeted yesterday that the Brazilian will have his medical with Arsenal today, a process that signifies that the player and his club has accepted Arsenal’s offers.

He Tweeted: “Understand Lille have agreed to sell Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal for a fee of €30 million.

Brazilian centre back due to taking medical tomorrow before completing a transfer to the Premier League club.

Gabriel was also targeted by Everton, Manchester United and Napoli. #AFC #BRA”

He will become an important part of the Gunners team that will look to finish the coming campaign in a Champions League place and also retain the FA Cup that they beat Chelsea to win.