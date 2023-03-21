Report – Arsenal will have to pay €50m for Serie A star

Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund is having a great season in Serie A and might not stay with his present employers for long.

The 20-year-old Dane only moved to Italy in this campaign, but he has quickly adapted to the new country and continues delivering when called upon.

This has caught the attention of Arsenal and several other European clubs and he will likely change homes when the campaign ends.

A report on Tutto Atalanta reveals several clubs are interested in his signature, and Arsenal’s is one of the most serious.

The report claims the Gunners are even prepared to pay around €50m to add him to their squad at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 20, Hojlund seems unproven, but the way he has started life in Serie A suggests the attacker is worth adding to our squad.

This means we can trust him to develop and reach the peak of his career on our books.

Our current team is being led to progress by young talents and the Dane could become one of the stars to help us secure our space inside the top four for the next several seasons.

It would be interesting to see if the club believes he is good enough to command €50m.

