Report – Arsenal will not be rushed into selling Aubametang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s days as an Arsenal player are numbered, but the Gunners won’t be forced to sell him.
The striker has missed their last two matches, and the Gunners have won both games.
They have stripped him of the club’s captaincy, and it seems likely that he will leave the Emirates soon.
However, Todofichajes says the Gunners will decide when to allow him to leave the club.
It reiterates that he has interest from the struggling Spanish giants, Barcelona, but insists Arsenal will only allow him to leave when they have secured a replacement.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Auba has reached the end of his time at Arsenal, and the club should start preparing for his departure now.
Waiting to sign a replacement before selling him might prove costly because we could be stuck with him at the end of next season.
If a suitor presents an acceptable offer in the next transfer window, we should cash in on him.
After all, the current players are winning matches without his contribution.
Saving his wages alone can allow the club to sign possibly two strikers in the summer.
That money would also allow Mikel Arteta to sign the strikers he believes can help his team with goals.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal are treading with caution in order not 2 devalue his stock after the public outburst of events surrounding the striker. We know clubs may want 2 take advantage of the current situation & price him lower come January.
Arsenal will decide? That depends heavily on the player also, if Auba decides to stay and keep collecting his wages.
We’ve been here before and it ended up being a protracted situation. Let’s see how this turns out.
Sell him at the first opportunity. The others are doing just too well without him. Sign another striker and send Balogun on loan for 6 months and then bring him back in the summer.
His contract is ending in wich Time??
At the end of next season
Of course we won’t be rushed…we’ll let his contract run down or pay him to leave
Also known as…The Arsenal Way
Can’t see any club paying his full wages for the next 18 months even if we sold him for £1.
Hopefully he’ll get in line, Arteta and him can have a face to face discussion to clear the air and he can be reintegrated into the team as a squad player until the end of the season.
If that can’t happen he may be loaned out and we’ll end up paying most of his wages for nothing….