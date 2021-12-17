Report – Arsenal will not be rushed into selling Aubametang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s days as an Arsenal player are numbered, but the Gunners won’t be forced to sell him.

The striker has missed their last two matches, and the Gunners have won both games.

They have stripped him of the club’s captaincy, and it seems likely that he will leave the Emirates soon.

However, Todofichajes says the Gunners will decide when to allow him to leave the club.

It reiterates that he has interest from the struggling Spanish giants, Barcelona, but insists Arsenal will only allow him to leave when they have secured a replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has reached the end of his time at Arsenal, and the club should start preparing for his departure now.

Waiting to sign a replacement before selling him might prove costly because we could be stuck with him at the end of next season.

If a suitor presents an acceptable offer in the next transfer window, we should cash in on him.

After all, the current players are winning matches without his contribution.

Saving his wages alone can allow the club to sign possibly two strikers in the summer.

That money would also allow Mikel Arteta to sign the strikers he believes can help his team with goals.