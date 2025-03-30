Report – Arsenal willing to meet striker’s €70 million release clause

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for RB Leipzig’s talented striker Benjamin Sesko as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer. The 21-year-old Slovenian forward has been attracting significant attention across Europe due to his impressive performances this season, and Arsenal are among the clubs keen to secure his signature.
Sesko, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists this season, is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in football. His combination of physical presence, technical ability, and creativity makes him a standout player. Known for his knack for scoring crucial goals and his skill in one-on-one situations against defenders, Sesko could bring a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. His unpredictability and flair would complement Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach, offering the team an edge in high-pressure matches.
The Slovenian star has a €70 million release clause in his contract with Leipzig, and according to Fichajes, Arsenal are willing to match that fee to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. While Gabriel Jesus has been a reliable option for Arsenal, Sesko’s arrival could significantly upgrade his goal-scoring consistency and attacking versatility. His potential to develop into a world-class striker makes him an attractive long-term investment for the Gunners.
At just 21 years old, Sesko has plenty of room for growth, and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development. Working under Arteta, who has shown a strong track record of nurturing young talent, could be instrumental in helping Sesko fulfil his immense potential. The prospect of playing for a club like Arsenal and competing at the highest level would likely appeal to the Slovenian forward.
As Arsenal prepare for another crucial transfer window, securing Sesko’s signature could be a defining move for the club’s future ambitions. With several clubs interested in him, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to make North London his next destination.
I would really love to see him at Arsenal,he has huge potential,he will not struggle to score goals because Arsenal play both possession and attacking football.
70 million for a “potential” nah for me.
I’m deeply uncomfortable spending such a massive amount on a player with similar stats to Havertz when Vlahovic is reportedly available for almost half that and Jonathan David is free.
You have to take risks Ben. A few years ago Isak was exactly where Sesko is currently. Newcastle took a gamble on him and paid big money for him knowing he had potential to be one of the best.
Sesko has the potential to be much better than the strikers you mentioned. He has a much higher ceiling should he continue in his development. In addition to that, he is suited to the way Arteta wants to play. He is comfortable dropping into midfield to link play as well as drift wide, just like Havertz does. Can’t say the same about Vlahovic.
Fun fact: Vlahovic has the worst stats of the strikers you mentioned. He has the same number of league goals as Havertz who hasn’t played in a while.
If we are going to spend this much money on a “prospect”, why not go for Etitike who has a better all round game can play multiple positions and is lightning quick.
Actually Sesko is soo quick and more clinical, Ekiteki is more predictable in movement and would likely be bullied because of is smaller status.
Personally, want someone that is proven in EPL or is playing in EPL that can be improved playing for a better club….Delap is my suggestion….more opportunities to convert, robust enough and good age.
Whenever I’ve seen him play, which isn’t often, he’s been disappointing and struggled to impose himself – and we really need an imposing striker. His goals stats suggest that’s probably not just me being unlucky tbh and I get the feeling he’d really struggle with the pace and physicality of the English League.