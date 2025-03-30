Report – Arsenal willing to meet striker’s €70 million release clause

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for RB Leipzig’s talented striker Benjamin Sesko as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer. The 21-year-old Slovenian forward has been attracting significant attention across Europe due to his impressive performances this season, and Arsenal are among the clubs keen to secure his signature.

Sesko, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists this season, is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in football. His combination of physical presence, technical ability, and creativity makes him a standout player. Known for his knack for scoring crucial goals and his skill in one-on-one situations against defenders, Sesko could bring a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. His unpredictability and flair would complement Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach, offering the team an edge in high-pressure matches.

The Slovenian star has a €70 million release clause in his contract with Leipzig, and according to Fichajes, Arsenal are willing to match that fee to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. While Gabriel Jesus has been a reliable option for Arsenal, Sesko’s arrival could significantly upgrade his goal-scoring consistency and attacking versatility. His potential to develop into a world-class striker makes him an attractive long-term investment for the Gunners.

At just 21 years old, Sesko has plenty of room for growth, and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development. Working under Arteta, who has shown a strong track record of nurturing young talent, could be instrumental in helping Sesko fulfil his immense potential. The prospect of playing for a club like Arsenal and competing at the highest level would likely appeal to the Slovenian forward.

As Arsenal prepare for another crucial transfer window, securing Sesko’s signature could be a defining move for the club’s future ambitions. With several clubs interested in him, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to make North London his next destination.

