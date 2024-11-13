Report – Arsenal working on a new deal for important attacker

Arsenal is keen to retain their key players as they push for sustained progress, with Leandro Trossard reportedly among those likely to receive a contract extension. Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has seen significant transformation, supported by the contributions of players like Trossard, whose impact has been substantial since his arrival in North London. While not always a guaranteed starter, Trossard has delivered several crucial goals, proving his reliability and versatility for Arteta.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal intends to offer Trossard a contract extension to secure his presence at the Emirates for multiple seasons to come. This move reflects the club’s awareness of Trossard’s value as well as the risk of losing him to other teams, as his current contract nears its end. Arsenal’s strategy involves not only holding onto a player who has shown he can make a difference but also ensuring that they maintain depth and experience within their roster.

Trossard’s satisfaction with his role at Arsenal reportedly increases the likelihood of him signing the new deal once it’s formally presented. His willingness to stay aligns with the club’s vision and his own strong performances, which have made him a fan favourite and earned him significant trust from Arteta. As the report points out, Arsenal recognises that players like Trossard will not lack interest from other clubs if they are made available for transfers, emphasising the importance of securing his future as part of their long-term plans.

For Trossard, this extension would be a deserved reward for his consistent and impactful contributions, reinforcing the idea that Arsenal is committed to retaining a core of experienced, dedicated players. His continued presence would also support the club’s goals of competing at the highest levels domestically and in Europe, as Arsenal seeks to build upon the progress they’ve made under Arteta’s leadership.

